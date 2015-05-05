  EU court thinks you'll confuse Skype with Sky, rules name and logo are too similar

Skype and Sky. Do you know the difference between the two?

An EU court apparently didn't see a clear distinction and has ruled that Microsoft’s Skype logo and name are a lot like broadcaster Sky's logo and name, and due to the similarity, the public will likely get confused.

The judgement is an obvious hurdle for Microsoft, a company that bought Skype for $8.5 million, as it will now be prevented from registering a trademark for the Skype name and logo design in Europe, according to the BBC.

The court deemed Skype's logo resembles a cloud, which is found in the sky and often associated with the sky, and such a design choice increases the likelihood of the word "sky" being recognised within and related to "Skype".

This isn't the first time Microsoft has been involved with a court case with British Sky Broadcasting Group. A UK court also forced Microsoft to rename its SkyDrive cloud storage service to OneDrive after ruling it was too similar.

Sky first challenged Skype's trademark not only before the case involving SkyDrive, but also before Microsoft bought the Skype video chat service, saying Skype's branding was too similar to Sky's to be granted an EU-wide trademark.

In a new statement, Microsoft has said it is "confident no confusion exists between these brands and services and will appeal". It also said the decision does not require Microsoft to "alter product names in any way".

Keep in mind Sky may now be able to request licensing fees from Microsoft to use the Skype brand in Europe.