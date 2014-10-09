Skype for Mac and Windows don a new look, with bolstered chat experience

Skype has given its Mac and Windows clients a redesign. The new look is not only aesthetic but also places a greater emphasis on chatting and sharing.

"We’re excited to announce Skype for Mac 7.0 as well as the preview for the new Skype for Windows – both of which have been redesigned to make it easier to chat and share," announced Skype. "You’ll see thumbnail pictures of your contacts, a new bubble-style chat design, and consistent icons for chat, video calls and audio calls."

Skype said it spent a year on reworking the chat experience. The desktop version has more improvements than the mobile version, though they each got their fair share of updates. You will now notice prominent photos and in-line photos in Skype for Windows and Mac, for instance.

The Windows version also has extra spacing between contacts and chats, as well as message previews for unread chats, making it easier to follow conversations.

Speaking of conversations, both apps have a new side-by-side design that allow for multi-tasking on a voice or video call: "On Mac, it only takes one click. Share messages, photos or files for a more active conversation together, without ever leaving your call," explained Skype.

The new improvements will also enable free group video calls to "work better than ever", according to Skype. And finally, when multitasking, you might notice both apps now display file icons when sharing files. These file icons allow you to visually scan for and find different files in your chat history.

You can download Skype for Mac 7.0 and the new preview for Windows desktop, starting today. Check the gallery below for more screenshots.