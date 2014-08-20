  Skype cuts back chat notifications to just the device you're using, rather than all of them

Skype doesn't want to bother you with too many notifications across a slew of devices, so it has announced a new feature that limits chat notifications to the one device you're currently using.

The new feature is called "active endpoint". And starting today, when are signed into Skype on multiple devices and sending chat messages to friends, Skype will only send new message notifications to the device you're using (rather than every one you own). That means if you have Skype open on both your laptop and phone, but are really only using Skype your phone at the moment, chat notifications will subsequently appear on just your phone and nowhere else.

"We all go through our days hoping our phone will buzz or beep or ring to let us know someone is thinking about us. Or something important is happening. Or OMG you have to see this video. But it can get a bit much. Especially when you have the same app running in lots of places. Plink. Plink. Ring. Beep. Beep. Beep. ENOUGH! You don’t need your phone to tell you there’s a new message that’s right in front of your face on your computer screen," explained Skype in a blog post.

Following the debut of synchronised messages from earlier this year, Skype is clearly working toward honing its user experience. It has therefore introduced active endpoint in an attempt to clear away all the noise and clutter. Not only will active endpoint reduce the amount of notifications you receive but it will also smartly recognise when you're no longer using Skype so that all your devices can receive notifications again (meaning you won't miss anything important).

"When you pick up any one of your devices to respond, we will stop send notifications to all other devices. Call notifications are still sent to all devices so you can answer on whichever gadget you prefer, not just the one you’re closest to," Skype added. "Though the delivery of notifications is targeted and personalized to your own device usage, your chat history continues to sync across all devices allowing you to continue a conversation from any one of them."

Active endpoint is rolling out over the next few weeks. You must have the latest version of Skype to have access to the feature.