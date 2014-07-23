  Skype for Android will soon auto-pull contacts from your phone's address book

Skype for Android has updated to version 5.0, adding the ability to sync with your phone's address book.

Skype said you must first download the update, and then in a few months, you should recieve a prompt to verify your phone number. The Skype for Android app will then find and add contact matches from your phone. And it'll do this automatically over time, so any new phone contacts who join Skype in the future will seamlessly appear in your Skype contacts.

"When matches are found, you’ll see new contacts show up in your Skype people list," explained Skype in a blog post published on 23 July. "This means it’s easier than ever to find contacts you already know on Skype so you can start chatting, calling and sharing instantly. And rest assured, once you connect your address book, we won’t spam your friends."

Since Microsoft owns Skype, the new Android app feature will also work for those of you who use a Microsoft account to sign in to Skype. More specifically, Skype for Android will also automatically connect to your address book connected to Microsoft services such as Outlook.com or Windows 8.

Skype insisted that your phone number will not be included in your profile, though you can also change the phone number associated with your account or deactivate it altogether. You'll also be able to designate whether you even want to use the new address book feature via Settings.

You can learn more through the video above, where Skype said we can expect to see the new feature debut for other mobile platforms in the coming months.