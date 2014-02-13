  Skype chat update adds much-requested multi-device sync, push notifications and 'read' confirmations

Skype has announced a host of helpful updates to its chat service.

The first is more efficient multi-device syncing. So when you've read a message on your mobile then start using your tablet Skype will continue from where you left off. No more messages marked as "unread" on one device when you've already seen them on another.

Push notifications have had an upgrade too letting you know if you have a new chat message across devices. Skype says that means you'll be able to scroll back on your mobile phone to see the conversation you had on your laptop "just as easily as the chat you had with your best friend on your smartphone about a recipe".

Notifications have also been improved to let users know when messages have been read. So if you've read a message on your mobile it will be shown as "read" on your laptop - something we've seen in action and like very much.

Skype also says improvements have been made to help optimise the service for better battery life as well as faster start-up and resume times.

Future updates in the coming months will mean users receive notifications only to the device they're using. So if you're on a tablet Skype will notify you there rather than making a noise on every gadget in the house.

The latest version of Skype, with these updates, is available now for free.