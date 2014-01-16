  1. Home
Skype for iPhone and iPad apps add two-way HD video chat, faster chat syncing, and more

Skype, although it is a popular messaging client, isn't perfect, but today it got a few features that significantly improve the service's experience on iPhone and iPad.

Skype's iPhone and iPad apps now support two-way HD video chat. In fact, the nifty feature works on an any device with an A7 chip. That includes the iPhone 5S, iPad Air, and iPad Mini with Retina.

There are bundled updates for new and old iOS devices, too. Chat messages, for instance, now sync much faster across all your gadgets, and the same update also lets you receive messages when Skype is closed.

READ: Skype for Android adds picture-in-picture video calls for multitasking on tablets

Overall, thanks to these tweaks, you should no longer have to wait 20 minutes for days worth of chats to load every time you open Skype to place a call or message someone. More features, less limitations, and it's all available to you free of charge.

