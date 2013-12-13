  Skype for Android update adds picture-in-picture video calls for multitasking on tablets

Skype for Android has received a significant update that allows tablet users to multitask during video calls, among other things.

Specifically, version 4.5 of Skype offers two new features and other improvements for Android users. First up: Skype now provides a picture-in-picture window that lets users see their video calls when they switch away to other applications. This functionality allows users to multitask when on Skype video calls and even audio calls.

Skype admitted that the new feature is similar to the Windows 8 Snap View experience - but with "an Android twist". As for which devices support it, only tablets for now. And you’ll need to give Skype permission to "draw on top of other apps" when you download the update.

As for the second new feature, Skype has added a way for tablet users to jump from one letter to another in their contact lists - and it's much faster than scrolling. They just need to pinch their contact list to zoom out to an alphabet, and then they can tap on the letter/number/ symbol option to jump to that section.

Beyond new features, Skype 4.5 improves Video Instant Messaging functionality, adds compatibility for the Hudl tablet, fixes crashes on the Nexus 5, and includes persistent drop down filter selections on the people tab.

The latest version of Skype for Android is available to download through the Google Play Store from today.