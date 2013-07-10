  Skype 4.0 fix for Android released, problems solved

Skype has released a fix for the 4.0 update for its Android app, promising a host of changes which should greatly improve its mobile video calling experience. A post on the Skype blog with the header "We heard you" details all the new updates that users have been asking for.

Now it is easier to sign out from the app, with the ability to leave straight from the app by hitting the menu key. A bug that stopped you going online and making calls, if you set your status to offline before the upgrade to version 4.0, has now been fixed.

The app also features improved translations for Russian, Brazilian Portuguese and Traditional Chinese languages. Finally, video has been enabled for devices that could previously make video calls in version 3.2.

Those who fancy downloading the update can find it on the Google Play store right now.