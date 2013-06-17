  Skype Video Messaging service now available to all

Skype has announced that it's video messaging service is now available to all Windows, Mac and App users.

"We’re excited to announce that video messaging is now coming out of preview as a full-fledged (and free!) feature in Skype for Windows desktop, Skype for Windows 8, Skype for Mac, Skype for iPhone, Skype for iPad, Skype for Android and Skype for BlackBerry," the company has just announced.

"Just like the millions of users around the world who have already previewed video messaging, you too can now record and share a personal video message, even when your friends and loved ones are not available. The best part is that they’ll be able to view your video message as soon as they sign into Skype."

The service, which has been in Beta for some time, allows users to leave a message when they can't get in touch with those they are trying to contact. Skype has yet to announce free video calls, however, something it is expected to do later in the year with the launch of the Xbox One.

"Video messaging is now available to all Skype users. You can send and receive as many video messages as you want – completely free of charge. Video messages can be received and viewed on any platform or device running Skype," adds Skype.