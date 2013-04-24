  Skype for BB10 now available in a preview for the BlackBerry Q10

The Skype app will finally makes it way to BlackBerry 10 with the launch of the BlackBerry Q10, BlackBerry confirmed, filling a gaping hole in the BlackBerry World. When the BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10 were announced at the end of January, Skype was among one of the apps highlighted that would support BlackBerry 10, so it's nice to see that finally materialise.

The folks at BlackBerry have detailed the Skype app will first be available for its new Q10 smartphone, and an early preview of the app is now available on the BlackBerry World. Things will go official when the BlackBerry Q10 launches in Canada on 1 May, and in the United States by the end of May. The Skype software will then roll out in the coming weeks to Z10 owners.

On Skype's support page, the company detailed in February that its BlackBerry 10 app would be a port of its Android app. Given that BlackBerry 10 Android runtime is Android 2.3.3, two years old, this means users will have access to a much older version of Skype than on other platforms.

"We are closely collaborating with BlackBerry to ensure the app runs well and that BlackBerry 10 users will have a great Skype experience," Skype told Pocket-lint in February. "To that end, we are working closely with BlackBerry to open up some of the integration points available to native apps in the OS so that they can also be used by the Skype application and we expect the app will allow Skype users to see notifications, to start the app from the Hub, and to see their Skype contacts in the native phone book."

Given Skype's following of hundreds of millions of users across the globe, the launch could be considered pretty big for the BlackBerry World. However, still missing are other no-shows like Instagram and Netflix, both of which have shown some hesitation about the platform.

Early reviews of the Q10 Skype app on the BlackBerry World have noted it works pretty well. If you got your hands on a Q10 early, go ahead and give it a shot and report back in the comments below.