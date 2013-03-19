  Skype for Windows Phone gets update, People Hub and HD video now included

Skype initially launched with People Hub integration, then Microsoft switched it off and now, finally, it has returned.

An update for Windows Phone 8 which should arrive this week will bring back the integration as well as add HD video chat. Provided you have the "Portico" update installed on your handset, then the upgrade should appear.

People Hub will now be able to start Skype chats and video calls. That HD video works on both your front and back-facing cameras, provided they can both shoot it of course.

No support for Skype video messaging yet, unfortunately, but they can at least be received on Windows Phone handsets.

If you fancy giving the update a go, you can download it now from the Windows Phone store. Also worth noting, Spotify has finally got the green light on Windows Phone 8, so those who fancy giving it a spin can download and stream their music on their phones.