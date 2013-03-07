Skype 4.6 for iPhone and iPad released, adds 'beautiful new calling experience' and more

Skype has released an update for its iPhone and iPad applications that add several tweaks and improvements, including a new calling experience that it describes as "beautiful".

Alongside a number of fixes, including the fact that one-to-one chats will now appear in the correct order, and several other issues having been resolved, the new interface for calling is much cleaner and, dare we say it, more FaceTime-esque.

Another welcome new option is the ability to mark messages as having been read with just a few taps.

Skype and Skype for iPad are both available on iTunes. Version 4.6 of the respective applications support all iPads, iPhones from 3GS and up, and iPod touch devices second generation and above. You will need to have at least iOS 5.0 or greater. They are free to download and we have to admit, look pretty nifty these days.

You can find out more about the Skype update on the company's own blog site at blogs.skype.com.