Skype Video Messaging service goes live in UK and US

Skype has rolled out a new feature for users of its latest version: Video Messaging. 

The new feature, if you've got it, can be found in the Conversations menu in Skype. It will allow you to record a video message and send it to other Skype contacts if you want to share something with them with more than just words. 

skype video messaging service goes live in uk and us image 3

Users will be able to send 20 video messages to begin with before having to sign up to pay for the full service. However, Skype hasn't yet detailed how much this will cost.

The new feature works on Android, iOS, and Mac. It doesn't work yet with the Windows version of Skype, which is strange, considering Microsoft owns Skype. 

Users will be given the chance to review their video message once recorded, but once you hit the send button you won't be able to cancel it. Daunting. 

Available in the UK and the US to start with, the full official service will be available to all from March.

UPDATE: Skype has issued us the following statement:

"Video Messaging is in early release for testing in several markets for Android, iOS, and Mac with functionality to send and receive video messages. Users in these markets across all Windows desktop and mobile platforms can receive messages, too. We will have send capability in Windows by end of April. In the meantime, we continue to test this new feature in its early release."

