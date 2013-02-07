  Skype still slated for BlackBerry 10 devices, will be an Android app port

At its BlackBerry 10 launch event to close out January, BlackBerry had several big-name app companies demoing their respective apps. We saw the likes of Dropbox, Skype, and others. Skype for BlackBerry 10 isn't available on BlackBerry World as yet, but Skype has detailed some interesting facts about the app.

On Skype's support page, spotted by The Verge, the company detailed that its BlackBerry 10 app will be a port of its Android app. Given that BlackBerry 10 Android runtime is Android 2.3.3, two years old, this means users will have access to a much older version of Skype than on other platforms.

When Skype announced support for BlackBerry 10 at the event, we were under the impression this meant a completely native application, with update to date features. That doesn't look to be the case, at least at the app's launch.

Skype said: "We are working closely with BlackBerry to ensure the Skype for Android app runs great in the BlackBerry 10 environment." A release date was not provided, other than the infamous "soon".

It's worth noting that BlackBerry detailed plans on updating the Android runtime environment to Jelly Bean at its BlackBerry Jam Developer conference this week. If you think of the Android runtime like an emulator, the Z10's current version is fairly outdated, so this update is a big deal.

Given the majority of BlackBerry 10 apps are Android ports, does this pose a problem for BlackBerry 10 users?

Update: A Skype spokesperson provided comment:

"We are closely collaborating with BlackBerry to ensure the app runs well and that BlackBerry 10 users will have a great Skype experience. To that end, we are working closely with BlackBerry to open up some of the integration points available to native apps in the OS so that they can also be used by the Skype application and we expect the app will allow Skype users to see notifications, to start the app from the Hub, and to see their Skype contacts in the native phone book."

Image via: Business Insider