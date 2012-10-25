  Skype 6.0 update arrives, now log in through your Microsoft and Facebook accounts

Skype 6.0 for Macs and Windows desktop PCs is now available, making it easier to sign up and communicate with friends and family across multiple social media platforms.

The update allows users to sign up to Skype through their Facebook or Microsoft accounts, meaning there’s no need to go through the rigmarole of creating a Skype account.

With this integration between accounts, Skype 6.0 now makes it possible to instant message contacts from Windows Live Messenger, Hotmail and Outlook.com. This feature will be updated in the “coming weeks” to enable Skype and Windows Live Messenger contacts to conduct audio and video calls.

PC users will also notice that the user interface has been refreshed, with Skype taking a less cluttered approach. For example, there’s now no more online user count found at the bottom of the contacts page.

Skype 6.0 will also store all your profile pictures in one place on Windows Desktop PCs, so you can chop and change without having to hunt around your hard drive. There’s now also support for a further six languages - Thai, Croatian, Slovenian, Serbian, Catalan and Slovak - bringing the total to 38.

The update also brings good news to Apple fans who have a Macbook with Retina display, with Skype 6.0 now supporting these higher-resolution screens for picture-perfect video calls. Mac users can also open multiple windows simultaneously for different conversations.

Skype 6.0 comes fresh on the back of Skype announcing a Windows 8 version, so it’s pleasing to see the company isn’t neglecting customers who are unlikely to upgrade to Microsoft’s new operating system.