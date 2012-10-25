  1. Home
Windows 8 app rush begins with ESPNcricinfo

ESPNcricinfo is leading the charge of the Windows 8 apps we’re expecting to see when the latest Microsoft OS goes official at 11.15am New York time on 25 October.

All the versions of the new Windows software come topped with the Modern UI tile system which carries a whole different type of app of its own. It’s these Windows 8 Modern apps that we’ll see flooding in over the coming weeks, with all the big players set to fire off touch-enabled, picture-heavy versions of what they do -just as we’ve seen with the screenshots of Skype for the Modern UI.

windows 8 app rush begins with espncricinfo image 3

As for ESPNcricinfo, what you get is a glossy version of all the cricket information that already exists on the website. A touch of the large tile app brings locally relevant news of the key cricket matches for your region as well as specific hubs for Test, One Day, T20 and domestic leagues from all over the world. There’s also news, features, photos, fixture information and, of course, results.

You can pin any of the specific areas to your Start bar and, you’ll be pleased to hear, the app scales very nicely no matter upon which size screen you choose to view it.

ESPNcricinfo will, of course, be free to download here and is also available in mobile and tablet forms too.

