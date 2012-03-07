  Skype 5.6 for Mac arrives with better group calling

It's about time that a 0.1 update for Skype on the Mac arrived, don't you think? Luckily, so does the Microsoft owned VoIP giant that has rolled out version 5.6 of the software with a few tasty updates.

The UI for group calling has had a tweak so that there is now an option to switch between dynamic mode and non-dynamic mode for sessions with five or more of your Skype contacts involved. The dynamic mode puts the emphasis on the speaker, whose video is automatically moved to the top of the screen.

Full-screen Lion app fans will also be please to hear that you can now take advantage of all of your Mac's screen real-estate, keeping the pesky dock at bay when fully stretched out.

Updates are now automatic as well, meaning that you'll always be using the latest version and - if you're still cringing over that IM session you had with your current crush - fear not, for you can now delete messages within a conversation, as well as remove conversations from the sidebar and your history.

If none of the above tickle your fancy you should at least download Skype 5.6 for Mac just because a number of bug fixes are added to the release.

It's available now and, of course, is free of charge.