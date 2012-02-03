  Skype 5.8 for Windows dials in 1080p HD calling

Skype 5.8 for Windows has landed, complete with an all-new HD video calling option.

The updated software now supports 1080p video, meaning that - if you have a Full HD webcam such as the Logitech c920 - you'll be able to video chat with your pals in high-definition. Better have a go at those black-heads then...

You'll need a 2Mbps upload and download speed to jet a judder-free experience mind.

The other big addition is group screen share, which allows Skypers to broadcast their entire screens (or a single app window) with their contacts during conference calls. Handy for things like photo presentations and group collaborating. You'll need Skype Premium to make use of this feature.

Other additions in Skype 5.8 include video calling to your Facebook pals, even if they aren't on Skype, and a push-to-talk feature so you can set up hotkeys for muting your microphone. There's also a new Facebook contact hide option for offline pals and Bing toolbar integration.

Skype 5.8 for Windows is free and is available now.