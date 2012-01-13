Skype for Mac 5.5 beta update brings calling UI improvements

Skype has announced its 5.5 beta update for Mac which delivers a few new features as well as a host of tweaks.

These include improvements to the call UI and tweaks to the call quality; Skype also says that its looked into the stabilisation of its service and it should now be nice and steady.

A video call option has also been added, whereby on receiving a call you can decide whether to accept incoming calls with or without video. Skype says that the improvements made to its Skype Call, "allows Mac users to easily mute their microphone, send video, share their screen, send files and even add more people during a call".

Frequent users are encouraged to make the the download before feeding back to Skype on any room for improvement. Any issues can be fed back to Support Network or on Skype's public issue tracker.