  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Skype app news

Skype for Mac 5.5 beta update brings calling UI improvements

|
1/3  
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

Skype has announced its 5.5 beta update for Mac which delivers a few new features as well as a host of tweaks.

These include improvements to the call UI and tweaks to the call quality; Skype also says that its looked into the stabilisation of its service and it should now be nice and steady.

A video call option has also been added, whereby on receiving a call you can decide whether to accept incoming calls with or without video. Skype says that the improvements made to its Skype Call, "allows Mac users to easily mute their microphone, send video, share their screen, send files and even add more people during a call".

Frequent users are encouraged to make the the download before feeding back to Skype on any room for improvement. Any issues can be fed back to Support Network or on Skype's public issue tracker.

PopularIn Apps
How Spotify works with Samsung devices: New partnership and benefits explained
Snapchat's controversial redesign caused it to hemorrhage users
Waze partners with VW to reveal some awesome driving routes around the UK
Facebook's Tinder-like dating service leaks out, see it here
Google Maps update brings a nifty feature to location tracking
Reddit was hacked: Here's what you need to know and do right now
Comments