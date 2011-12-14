  Skype 2.6 for Android update: Photo and video messaging for free

Skype has announced the launch of Skype 2.6 for Android, bringing with it a whole bunch of new features including photo and video messaging for free over Wi-Fi or your 3G network.

Not only this but if you're lucky enough to own an Android device packing one of Nvidia's Tegra 2 chipsets - the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, Motorola Xoom and Acer Iconia Tablet, amongst others - can take advantage of better battery management and improved video.

More mobile phones have also been added to the list of handsets that can use Skype's video conferencing feature; these include the HTC Amaze 4G and Motorola Droid RAZR.

Basically if you have an Android device with Android 2.2 (Froyo) or higher you'll be able to try out video calling for free, as well as send all the photos and videos your data allowance will allow.

Dan Chastney, writing on the Skype blog, said, "We're excited about these new enhancements, adding even more value to the things you can already do on Skype for Android like video calling, sending and receiving instant messages for free or making phone calls to mobiles and landlines worldwide at great Skype rates."

You can download Skype 2.6 for Android from the Android Market now.