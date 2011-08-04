Skype video calling hits plethora of new Android devices

Skype for Android has received a major update, adding 17 new devices to the video calling revolution.

The mobile video calling option landed for Android in June, but only on four handsets - the HTC Desire S, Sony Ericsson Xperia Neo, Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro and the Google Nexus S.

But now, you can add the following devices to the party: Samsung Galaxy S II, Samsung Galaxy S, Samsung Droid Charge - Verizon, Samsung Galaxy Tab, HTC Desire, HTC Thunderbolt - Verizon, HTC Sensation, HTC Evo 4G, HTC Evo 3D, HTC Incredible S, HTC Desire HD, HTC Flyer, LG Revolution - Verizon (2.2), Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, Sony Ericsson Xperia ray, Sony Ericsson Xperia mini pro, Acer A5.

Like the iPhone version, Skype for Android allows video calling over both 3G and Wi-Fi as well as a mood message box for Facebook style status updates making "it easier than ever to share how you are feeling, what you've seen or what you're up to."

Skype for Android 2.1.0.46 requires Android 2.1+ or higher and is available in the Android Market now. It's free.