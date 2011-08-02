  Skype for iPad makes an official comeback

Skype for iPad has played continual app store hide and seek today but has now final made the decision to come out and play.

The application that "went live prematurely" has now returned, bringing with it a proper FaceTime alternative for Apple's tablet.

This means you can now take advantage of full screen two way video chatter, send text messages or chat with Skype contacts on your iPad.

Major difference is that you can make video calls over 3G, rather than being limited to the Wi-Fi only action currently found over FaceTime.

Those who want to download the new application will find it live on iTunes now.