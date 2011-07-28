  Skype 5.5 lands for Windows

Skype 5.5 for Windows has shaken free from its beta shackles and gone live, adding yet more Facebook integration.

We all know that Facebook and Skype are best of buds following the announcement of Skype video calling from within Facebook that was made at the start of July - but the love is a two-way street, proved by Skype 5.5's inclusion of Facebook instant messaging.

Facebook Chat is now available from within the Skype client, you can use the new Facebook contacts tab on Skype to see when your Facebook buddies are online and then chat away without even having to fire up your browser.

As well as the new Facebook fun (which extends to a new "Like" option), Skype 5.5 also adds a new control toolbar, improvements to the saving of a phone number in the "Call Phones" section and visual improvements to placing a call on hold.

The Skype emoticons have received an update, with "smoother animations that stand out" as well as a few new arrivals.

Skype 5.5 for Windows is available now, it's free.