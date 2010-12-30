  Skype for iPhone goes live, adds video calling, takes on FaceTime

As rumoured, Skype has confirmed that the new version of its iPhone application, launched on Wednesday, brings video calling to millions of mobile users around the globe over both 3G and WiFi networks.

Available to download from the Apple App Store for free, the new Skype for iPhone App allows iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners to make and/or receive free Skype video calls for the first time and puts it up against Apple’s own FaceTime service.

"Video calling significantly enhances the user experience of Skype for iPhone, which is one of the top five free iPhone apps in 2010 according to Apple. Now, users can make and receive free Skype-to-Skype calls, call mobiles and landlines around the world at very low rates, and now share more moments together with video on Skype for iPhone," said the company.

Users can place Skype video calls with their iPhone over both a 3G data connection or Wi-Fi. The new Skype for iPhone app is compatible with the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, and iPod touch 4th generation with iOS 4.0 or above.

Video receiving capabilities are available on the iPod touch 3rd generation and iPad. Calls can be made between devices using the new Skype for iPhone app and desktops including Skype for Windows 4.2 and above, Skype for Mac 2.8 and above, Skype for Linux and ASUS Videophone.

The Skype for iPhone application is available for free download from the App Store or at www.skype.com/go/iphone