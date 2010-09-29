Skype to get Facebook friends

There's rumours aplenty in webland that we could be in store for one of the biggest online partnerships in web history - Facebook and Skype.

Reports suggest that the next stable release of Skype, version 5.0, will include Facebook Connect integration, meaning a huge mish mash of communication options and a humongous customer base for the partnership - Facebook has 500 million registered users and Skype 560 million, with 124 million of these using the service every month.

It is believed that from within Skype 5.0, customers will be able to call and SMS their Facebook contacts and there are even murmurs that you'll be able to video chat using Facebook within Skype.

If the reports prove correct, the hook up will go a long way towards satisfying Facebook's goal, which is said to be: "To mesh communications and community more tightly together and add more tools to allow users to do so".

Skype 5 is expected to come out of beta in the next few weeks, make sure you check back on Pocket-lint for further updates.