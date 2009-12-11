  1. Home
Skype 4.2 beta comes to Windows and Symbian

|
Skype has iterated its voice-over-IP software for Windows a little further, and has issued a beta release of version 4.2. It includes a load of minor improvements, along with a browser plugin for Chrome and the ability to transfer calls.

You can transfer calls for free to any of your Skype contacts, or you can transfer a call to a mobile phone or landline, which you'll have to pay SkypeOut rates to do. Could be handy, though, for if you're talking to someone and have to pop out - just transfer the call to your mobile phone instead.

Other improvements include better use of Windows 7's taskbar features and system tray, a call quality indicator and a more effective contact importing utility. Now that Google's Chrome browser has extensions, Skype comes with a Chrome plugin, too.

Skype also rolled out a version of its software for Symbian S60 devices. It supports Skype-to-Skype calling, receiving calls at your Skype number, making SkypeOut calls, IM and data send/receive. It works over both Wi-Fi and 3G, but will chew through your data allowance pretty fast if you're not careful.

Both the Windows beta and Symbian beta are available now.

