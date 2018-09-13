As previously promised, Sky has enabled the ability to pay for a Spotify Premium subscription through your Sky bill each month. That way you will only have one charge coming out of your bank account to simplify things.

All you have to do is head to sky.com, sign into your Sky account and add Spotify Premium to your subscription.

New and existing Sky Q Experience customers will get six-months of Spotify Premium free if they are new to Spotify. Standalone Sky Q and Sky+ customers will get three-months free.

Spotify Premium will also be offered to new Sky Q and Sky+ customers who can add the subscription to their accounts as part of their order.

If you already have Spotify Premium but want to add it to your bill you will need to first downgrade your Spotify account to the free service. Then you can re-sign up to Spotify Premium with Sky.

The Spotify app was added to Sky Q in April. It works with both Premium and free accounts, although the latter is ad-supported and limited in functionality.

A Spotify Premium subscription costs £9.99 per month.

It is likely that integrated billing will be available for Netflix too, which launches on Sky Q in the coming months.