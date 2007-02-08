  RIM and Samsung settle over BlackJack name

RIM has settled its differences with Samsung over the dispute of its BlackBerry name.

RIM believed that Samsung's "BlackJack" device sounded far too similar to BlackBerry, and therefore infringed on its trademark.

However, the suit appears to have been dealt with in a settlement.

"RIM is very please to have reach a mutually beneficial settlement agreement that includes immediate provisions for the protection of RIM's valuable trademarks", said the company to Reuters in a statement.

Although details of the settlement are being kept confidential, RIM has revealed that Samsung has agreed to limit the use of the BlackJack name and withdraw the trademark application for it.

RIM filed suit in December, alleging that using the name "constitutes false designation of origin, unfair competition, and trademark dilution".

"Samsung is misleading the public into falsely believing that Samsung's goods and services are connected with RIM's business."

Samsung's BlackJack is a smartphone that directly competes with the BlackBerry in the US.