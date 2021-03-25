(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is killing some features in Samsung Cloud, including Drive Storage and Gallery Sync.

Starting 30 June 2021 in the US and UK, you won't be able to sync your files and images with the Cloud, and any existing files you’ve stored will be deleted. (You'll still be able to sync Notes, Calendars, and Contacts.) If you were using Samsung Cloud to backup all your data, you may want to find an alternative, such as Microsoft OneDrive. In fact, Samsung makes it really easy to switch to OneDrive.

Microsoft is offering the same amount of storage you already have in Samsung Cloud, free for a year no less, and your gallery will continue to sync automatically. Here's how to take advantage of the offer and switch from Samsung Cloud to OneDrive in a few simple steps.

Note: If you live outside the US and UK, Samsung Cloud may not stop working for you after June. You can check whether it will here.

If you want to take advantage of Samsung's easy-to-use and free method of migrating your data to OneDrive, you have until 31 March 2021. You'll still be able to download your data from Samsung Cloud after, as Samsung has said your files won't be deleted until the end of June 2021.

Those of you who own a Samsung device may have already seen a notification asking you to migrate to OneDrive. Samsung launched this migration in October 2020, allowing you to easily transfer all your Samsung Cloud data to OneDrive and delete it from Samsung Cloud. If you haven't seen this notification, no worries. Just follow the steps below - it takes a matter of seconds to start the process:

Open Samsung Cloud Select the three-dot menu at the top-right. Tap Download My Data. Tap Next. Select Move To OneDrive Tap Confirm.

All your images, videos, and files will automatically move to OneDrive. This could take a lot of time depending on the amount of data.

You can download your data from Samsung Cloud and move it to another storage provider or an external hard drive, if you wish. Here's how:

Open Samsung Cloud. Tap the three-dot menu at the top-right. Select Download My Data from the drop-down menu. Tap Next. Select Download My Data. Tap Confirm. You’ll be asked to confirm. Tap End Service.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.