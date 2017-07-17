If you use Samsung Pay, you can check-out with PayPal now

Samsung's mobile payments service now supports PayPal.

If you use Samsung Pay, you can now choose PayPal as a payment method whether you're cashing out in-store, on the web, or in an app. It works any place that Samsung Pay is accepted; the service is active in 19 different markets, including the US and South Korea, and it's now available in the UK, too. You can learn all about Samsung Pay, including how it works, from Pocket-lint's guide here.

But remember, Google’s Android Pay already supported PayPal, and just last week, Apple announced its customers could now pay for digital goods through Apple’s own stores using PayPal. However, Samsung and PayPal have teamed up in the past, including in 2014, when Samsung included integrated fingerprint authentication into the Galaxy S5 for easy PayPal payments, both online and in-store.

Here's what, Bill Ready, PayPal COO's, had to say about PayPal's latest partnership with Samsung:

“At PayPal, we are focused on creating the best mobile commerce experiences for our customers and partnering with technology leaders like Samsung to create experiences that our millions of joint customers love and can utilize no matter where they shop... By adding PayPal to Samsung Pay, we will combine Samsung’s ubiquitous payment solution with PayPal’s seamless and secure mobile wallet - delivering easy access to a simple, secure payment experience.”

At first, PayPal payments will be limited to Samsung Pay users in the US. The option is expected to roll out to other markets soon after.