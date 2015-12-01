Samsung made a Gear VR web browser: Here's what you need to know

Starting in early December, you'll be able to use your Samsung Gear VR headset to browse the web in virtual reality.

Samsung is launching a beta version of "Samsung Internet for Gear VR." It's basically a virtual reality web browser. The idea is that - with this new browser - you will no longer need a dedicated app to access content that is otherwise available through a website (including videos from YouTube).

Here's everything we know so far about the new web browser...

Samsung Gear VR is a $199 virtual reality headset developed by Samsung in collaboration with Facebook-owned Oculus VR.

It's light, comfortable and - most importantly - affordable, likely because it requires a mobile device to work. It uses the phone as a display and for processor purposes. Gear VR only supports select Samsung phones and leverages the Oculus VR app store for content.

According to Samsung, the Samsung Internet for Gear VR app allows you to browse the web and enjoy web content in virtual reality (aka a more immersive atmosphere) without having to download a dedicated VR-enabled app to the phone powering your headset.

With the Samsung Internet for Gear VR app, you can view any online content by browsing the web. It even supports both 360-degree and 3D video streaming, as well as any HTML5 video from the web, so you can watch all sorts of video content (including YouTube's new 3D videos).

If you want to input text, Samsung Internet for VR not only supports voice recognition but also offers an on-screen keyboard. Oh, and because the app supports a "Gaze Mode", you can select menus by just gazing at them.

You can import bookmarks from the mobile web browser to a Bookmarks and Tab Manager too.

The following Samsung devices will work with Samsung Internet for Gear VR:

Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note5 with Gear VR

Samsung Internet for Gear VR beta version will be available for download from the Oculus store on 2 December.

You need to download the Samsung Internet for Gear VR app (beta version) to your phone from the Oculus store.

Check out Samsung's blog post for more details.