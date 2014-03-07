  Samsung Milk Music ad-free internet radio app launches in US for select devices

Samsung has introduced an internet radio service in the US that's meant to give a "fresh take on music", and it's called Milk Music.

Milk Music is an ad-free app now available on the Google Play Store. You can grab it free of charge today, and then immediately start streaming music after you connect it with your Samsung account. Apart from being limited to US consumers, Milk Music is also exclusive to Samsung phones. Specifically, Galaxy S4 variants, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4, Note 2, and Note 3. It'll also support the Galaxy S5 at launch.

Samsung's new internet radio service appears to be completely different from its Music Hub subscription service. Milk Music features 200 genre-based stations and about 13 million Slacker-powered tunes. Because Samsung joined forces with Slacker, another Internet radio service available in the US and Canada, Samsung didn't have to mess around with licensing and partner deals.

As for the design, when you first launch the app you'll see a big circular dial. It has nine genres, as well as two things called Spotlight and My Stations. Spotlight is a weekly curated list of trending stations, and it'll also serve up Music exclusives from collaborating artists such as Jay-Z. My Stations is an area where you create stations based on an artist or song you've selected as a favourite.

Milk Music offers nine popular genres on the dial by default, though you can change them later. Each genre has a multitude of stations beneath it. Just turn the dial to select a station, or you can tap the circle next to a station to see a list which you can scroll through. Once listening to a desired station, you can skip through songs. Samsung allows up to six skips on a station per hour.

You can also tap "Never Play Song" if you want to ban a song forever. There's further options for setting a station so that it plays music by popularity, release date, etc, and if you want to listen to a song again, Milk Music saves the last 500 songs you heard in a History section. But keep in mind that you have to be connected to Wi-Fi or 3G to start listening, and there's no offline caching.

And, that's it. Go to the Play Store and download Milk Music now if you meet all the requirements.