  Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars selfie breaks retweet record, taken on a Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Comedian and Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres is the new holder of one of Twitter's most coveted honours. Her selfie taken with a bevy of Hollywood A-listers during the 86th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night is the most retweeted post of all time.

It has amassed a staggering 2.8 million retweets in just over five hours and is still rising rapidly. So many were retweeting the post that it is thought to have crashed Twitter briefly.

The previous owner of the record, US President Barack Obama, received over 750,000 retweets for his "Four more years" tweet in November 2012, which was considered a huge amount then.

Taken by Bradley Cooper, star of The Hangover trilogy of films and nominated on the night for his role in American Hustle, the picture was posted with words by DeGeneres. "If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever," she wrote.

As well as Cooper and DeGeneres, the photo includes stars Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kevin Spacey and 12 Years a Slave's Lupita Nyong'o, who won the Best Supporting Actress award.

Tech films Gravity and Her were also winners on the night, with the space drama scooping seven Oscars and Spike Jonze's tale of a man falling in love with an operating system nabbing Best Original Screenplay.

UPDATE: Watching the footage of the moment reveals that the phone used for the record-breaking selfie was a Samsung Galaxy Note 3. Guess who's going to be most pleased with the publicity? Although Samsung was an official sponsor, after all.

Twitter has also released some of the key tweets and facts about the Oscars evening from the social network's perspective. We particularly like the E! Red Carpet Vine videos. Steve Coogan may not have won an Academy Award, but he wins our nomination for best Alan Partridge impression of the night.