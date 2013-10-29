Samsung asks developers to add S Pen support during its first Developers' Conference

Samsung is currently hosting its first Developers' Conference in San Francisco and it has opened by promising five software development kits that will make it easier for app programmers to add support for the company's proprietary features and technologies, such as the S Pen stylus that comes with the Galaxy Note range.

It is an interesting move by Samsung to lobby app developers directly. Apple, Google, BlackBerry and Microsoft also hold such events, but they also make their own dedicated mobile operating systems for companies to develop for. Samsung uses Android for the vast majority of its smartphones, so is asking more for third-parties to build-in specific support for its TouchWiz user interface features.

Speaking to the BBC at the conference, Samsung senior vice-president Curtis Sasaki said that getting the developers on its side will better benefit consumers. "Consumers want the best possible experience," he explained.

"So, part of our job is to get developers excited about supporting all of our new features. That ends up benefiting the consumer with much better applications.

"We're hoping that innovation happens outside of the company. That's why we have developers from 33 different countries."

Also according to the BBC, there was not much mention of Tizen at the conference. It is an alternative operating system based on HTML5 (like Firefox OS) that Samsung is developing with Intel and one that could see the Korean giant move away from Android in the future.

It was expected that there would be more on Tizen, maybe even a smartphone launch by now, but that is yet to materialise.

For now though, it seems the company is focusing on its current system, rather than looking too far ahead.