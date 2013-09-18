Samsung My Galaxy app rewards Galaxy smartphone owners with vouchers and phone info

Samsung has launched its own My Galaxy application for Galaxy phones owners that offers information about software updates, accessories and interactive walkthroughs. It also rewards them with exclusive offers for film and music content and tickets for live events.

The app's m-commerce storefront also lists more than 300 Samsung accessories and products to buy through a Galaxy phone and presents real-time stock availability updates.

An on-device assistant, powered by Google Voice, can also be accessed to explain and detail any of a devices services or features.

The My Galaxy app is available as a free download from Google Play and will work on a Samsung Galaxy S II, Galaxy S III, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note II, Galaxy Fame or Galaxy S III Mini.

It will also come pre-installed on future devices sold in the UK in the remainder of 2013.