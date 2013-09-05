Android ITV Player app drops Samsung exclusivity, now available on all Android devices

An update has been rolled out to the ITV Player app for Android, removing the Samsung device exclusivity it once embodied. The version 3.1 update is now available to UK users on Google Play, letting you catch up on the last 30 days of ITV content from your mobile device, without any restrictions as long as you're running Android 2.3.

The ITV Player app provides users with programme recommendations and an alphabetical list of everything that ITV has to offer on its catch-up services. There is no word if fixes to playback quality have been addressed yet, which has been criticised in the past for not being very good. We'll let you fire it up and let us know in the comments.

Beyond extended availability, the update further adds a proper exit button to navigate back from a video page, improvements to loading images quicker, and several other fixes such as the video player sometimes resetting itself back to the beginning during advert playback.

The ITV Player app first went exclusive with Samsung in early May for a three-month period. Now that the exclusivity has ended, go ahead and download the app and catch up on the latest episodes of Downton Abbey and Celebrity Juice.