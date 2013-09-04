  Samsung Knox roll out begins, wants to protect your data as if it were in Fort Knox

Samsung Knox, Samsung's security software for mobile devices, is now ready to be used by consumers.

The company, which hopes to take on BlackBerry's dominance in the security stakes, has launched the new software for its Android devices promising an end-to-end solution that provides security reinforcement from the hardware through to the application layer.

In general terms, that means your data and other stored information will be safe from prying eyes or hands - just as if it was in Fort Knox. Geddit?

The intricacies are fairly complex. Samsung Knox implements a concept called Container that is a separate secure execution environment for a set of pre-screened applications to run and store data. Apps running outside the Container have only limited access to the data stored inside, where security is enforced by the system-level protection of Samsung Knox.

User data stored in the Container is therefore protected from malware, phishing attacks and hacking attempts on physical devices when they are stolen or lost. Samsung Knox will be available across the globe on all Samsung’s upcoming high-end smartphones and tablets, including Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition).

Schedules for its availability to other devices such as Galaxy S Ⅲ, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note Ⅱ will be announced shortly.