Android ITV Player app now exclusive to Samsung, other devices miss out

Samsung has partnered with ITV to make the Android ITV Player app exclusive to Samsung smartphones and tablets until 31 August. The app brings the last 30 days of ITV catch-up content to your mobile. This means you can watch the likes of Coronation Street or Celebrity Juice while you are out and about.

ITV Player is supported by Samsung phones running Android 2.3 Gingerbread or later. The app should scale to whatever device you use, tablet or smartphone. It also works on 3G and 4G, as well as Wi-Fi.

The app provides programme recommendations, as well as an alphabetical list of everything that ITV has to offer on its catch-up services. There is no word on the playback quality unfortunately, which has been criticised in the past for not being very good.

Those with Samsung phones can download the ITV Player app now from Samsung Apps or Google Play. It will work on everything from the Galaxy S4 to the Note II. If you own any other Android device, then the chance are you'll have to wait until the exclusive period ends.

We've tried the HTC One, Nexus 4 and the Nexus 10 and found that the app isn't available. However, we did manage to download it on the Sony Xperia SP, where videos (currently) play without any problem.

ITV, it seems, is blaming fragmentation for the move. "We are very excited to have launched the new ITV Player app on Samsung devices," said James Micklethwait, online product director, ITV.

"The fragmentation of the Android ecosystem is well known therefore, as a commercial broadcaster, it makes sense for us to partner with the leading manufacturer of Android devices to further increase our technical knowledge of the operating system. We plan to launch the app on to other Android devices in the future."

The move might come as a shock to the many Android smartphone owners who don't have a Samsung device and seems to be the polar opposite to what the BBC has done with the iPlayer app, moving successfully to make BBC content available to as wide an audience as possible.

iPhone users can still download the ITV Player app without problem.