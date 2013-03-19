  Samsung confirms Apple iWatch rival is in the works

A Samsung executive has confirmed that the company is working on a new smart watch rival to the much-rumoured Apple iWatch. The company has dabbled in the watch sector before, with its S9110 Watch Phone, but the latest version will be smarter and more like a modern touchscreen device.

It has often been reported in the last few months that Apple is working on its own wearable computing smart watch, with many suggesting that it will come loaded with iOS and connect to an iPhone or iPad. Samsung's is more likely to use Android as its core operating system, but that's pure speculation at present, because the company boss omitted any details.

"We’ve been preparing the watch product for so long,” said Lee Young Hee, executive vice-president of Samsung’s mobile business. "We are working very hard to get ready for it. We are preparing products for the future, and the watch is definitely one of them."

His comments come on the back of leaked screengrabs of a device known as the Samsung Galaxy Altius. If they are real, it seems as if the watch will have a black and white display, much like the popular Pebble e-paper smart watch.

No time frame has been discussed as yet, so you may have to wait a while for this story to further develop, we're afraid.