  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Samsung app news

Samsung S Band takes on Nike FuelBand

|
  Samsung S Band takes on Nike FuelBand
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Samsung has announced an update to its health-tracking app S Health, and with it, the company has unveiled a S Band accessory set to take on the FuelBand. "It truly makes the Galaxy S4 a companion for life."

The S Band features a pedometer inside and will feed information like calories, steps, and more into the S Health app for a detailed view of your daily exercise routine. The S Health app will be there to manage the activity.

The Galaxy S4 features a pedometer itself for tracking steps. It also tracks temperature and humidity, along with food in a nutrition database, for a more complete overview. The S Band will come in nicely if a user doesn't have the S4 on them.

Hands-on coming soon.

PopularIn Apps
Snap Spectacles 2 (2018): Everything you need to know
Instagram's next standalone app? IG Shopping, apparently
What's new in the redesigned Google Chrome?
Philips Hue confirms it will support Siri Shortcuts later this year
Are Twitter replies about to become more like Facebook comments?
aptX Adaptive is the wireless audio tech that should make everything sound better
Comments