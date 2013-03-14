  Samsung S Band takes on Nike FuelBand

Samsung has announced an update to its health-tracking app S Health, and with it, the company has unveiled a S Band accessory set to take on the FuelBand. "It truly makes the Galaxy S4 a companion for life."

The S Band features a pedometer inside and will feed information like calories, steps, and more into the S Health app for a detailed view of your daily exercise routine. The S Health app will be there to manage the activity.

The Galaxy S4 features a pedometer itself for tracking steps. It also tracks temperature and humidity, along with food in a nutrition database, for a more complete overview. The S Band will come in nicely if a user doesn't have the S4 on them.

Hands-on coming soon.