  Samsung Wallet will handle coupons, tickets, boarding passes, coming to a device near you

Samsung Wallet will be coming to a Samsung device near you, looking to take care of "coupons, membership cards, tickets and boarding passes" and give you a one-stop shop for all your ticketing needs. Sound familiar?

The forthcoming feature, which sounds a lot like Apple's Passbook, was confirmed by Samsung after it hosted a developer session on the Samsung Wallet open API at Mobile World Congress 2013 in Barcelona.

Launch partners for the new Samsung Wallet services are detailed to include: Walgreens, Belly, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, Expedia, Booking.com, Hotels.com and Lufthansa. There's no indication of which regions will get Samsung Wallet initially, but it looks like the focus is on the US to start with.

Elsewhere, the Samsung developer website details the Samsung Wallet API, saying that app developers will be able to access time and location-based push notifications through Samsung Wallet, as well as provide real-time updates to membership points or boarding passes.

"Samsung Wallet is a convenient mobile app which allows users to store and manage event tickets, boarding passes, membership cards and coupons all in one place," says the website.

Currently the Samsung Wallet system is in development, with only selected partners getting access. However, the website says that the API is available for development from 7 March, and will be opened publically in May 2013.

On Tuesday, Samsung announced a global partnership with Visa, designed to speed up the adoption of NFC payment systems. It looks like you'll be able to cash in your coupons and pay with your Visa all from your next Samsung smartphone.

What's the bet that Samsung Wallet is one of the highlight features of the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch in New York on 14 March?