  Samsung announces Galaxy Xcover 2 with waterproof 4-inch WVGA display

Just ahead of Mobile World Congress, Samsung has added yet another smartphone to its extensive Galaxy lineup.

The Galaxy Xcover 2 is aimed at customers who frequent the outdoors and want a handset that can face rugged conditions. The Xcover 2 is water-resistant to a depth of one meter for 30 minutes, where it can even take photos.

Running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, the handset features a 4-inch WVGA display, 5-megapixel camera, VGA front-camera, 1,700mAh battery, 1GHz dual-core processor, and Bluetooth 4.0. Samsung's Motion UI is also featured, allowing users to use movements to mute the device and more.

There's no word on pricing or availability, though we expect to hear more at Mobile World Congress 2013. Pocket-lint will be on the trade show floor bringing you the latest.

Anyone interested?