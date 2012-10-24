  Samsung launches BFI app for its Smart TVs

Samsung has teamed up with the British Film Institute (BFI) to launch a new app for its Smart TV that will provide viewers with content from the 56th London Film Festival from the comfort of their home.

The app will give access to a variety of film trailers including Ben Affleck’s new release Argo and interviews with the likes of Bill Murray and Dustin Hoffman.

The app will also replay Q&A sessions with various directors, screenwriters and actors which took place during the 56th BFI London Film Festival held between 10 and 21 October 2012 at London’s Southbank.

The BFI app for Samsung Smart TVs will be updated continuously, providing access to the institute's vast library of archive footage as well as new interviews.

Available now, the BFI app is compatible with all Samsung’s Smart TVs dating from 2011 and can be accessed from the Smart Hub screen. It joins the likes of Facebook, Twitter, BBC iPlayer, Rightmove and the ITV Player, all of which are available on Samsung Smart TVs.