Samsung Mobile Unpacked event confirmed, Galaxy Note 2 anticipated

Samsung has put a time and date on its next press conference and, somewhat surprisingly, the company has lined up two events for the forthcoming IFA 2012 consumer electronics show in Berlin.

The main press conference, with the tagline "Pushing Boundaries" is joined by a separate Samsung Mobile Unpacked event. For those fans of Samsung press launches, you'll know that the Samsung Unpacked events have been used to launch new mobile devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S III.

In this case, Samsung Mobile Unpacked is scheduled for Wednesday evening, 29 August 2012 - the day before the traditional press schedule for IFA kicks off. Previous rumours suggested 30 August, but this invitation looks to set the record straight.

Samsung's second event, which we imagine will be focused on home entertainment, will follow on Thursday. The IFA show opens to the public on Friday 31 August.

But what could this Samsung Mobile Unpacked announcement be for? Last year saw a run of devices launched, including the Samsung Galaxy Note and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7.

With rumours circulating of the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 release, it looks like that Wednesday could see the big announcement for the update to the popular 5.3-inch device.

We've also seen details of an 11.6-inch Galaxy Tab with high-resolution display slated for 2012 and new Windows Phone 8 devices. Again, IFA would serve as a perfect launch platform for these new gadgets.

Of course, Pocket-lint will be at both press events to bring you all the news from Samsung, and the other big IFA launches, as the action unfolds.

UPDATE: An alternative invite has been unearthed by Coolsmartphone (among others) that shows the Samsung Mobile Unpacked box logo being opened by a magic wand. The text above it reads: "When magical moments come alive."

This has lead many to believe that the wand represents the stylus of a Samsung Galaxy Note 2, and who are we to argue?

Either that, or they've hired The Great Soprendo to open the show. Er, perhaps not...

UPDATE 2: Samsung has confirmed that its Unpacked event is to launch the Galaxy Note 2. Speaking to Reuters, a Samsung spokesperson let the cat out of the bag. "We plan to unveil the next Galaxy Note at the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Berlin on August 29," he said.