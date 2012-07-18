Samsung and Three give insight into Olympian's life with Victoria Pendleton Galaxy app

Customers of UK network Three are being offered the chance to immerse themselves in the world of cyclist and London 2012 gold medal hopeful Victoria Pendleton when they buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

From 23 July customers who buy one of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones will be able to download the Victoria Pendleton Road to Victory app, which provide news, images, mobile wallpapers and exclusive content in the run up to the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The app will detail how Pendleton – who is the ambassador of Team Samsung – is getting on with her preparation as she targets a second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Ten lucky customers who enter an exclusive competition available through the app will get to spend the day with the sprint world track champion, quizzing her about her sport and the Olympics as a whole. They’ll even get to bring a guest for good measure.

This is Victoria Pendleton’s second jaunt into the mobile app world, having previously endorsed the Samsung Hope Relay app available for Android and iPhone.

The Victoria Pendleton Road to Victory app will be available to download from Samsung Apps from 23 July on all Three’s Samsung Galaxy devices.

