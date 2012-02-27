Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2: Android media player pitched at gamers

Samsung has aimed at gamers with the latest addition to its Galaxy S media players. The Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 rocks a 1GHz processor (512MB RAM), Android 2.3, 8 or 16GB of internal memory, and EA's Need for Speed Hot Pursuit preloaded.

The screen is, obviously, of the 4.2-inch variety (800 x 480 IPS TFT) and there's a 2-megapixel camera on the rear, a VGA-flavoured one on the front for video calling. As well as access to Android Market and all of Google's services, the Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 comes with Samsung Apps, and all of its Samsung Hub portals, including the Games Hub.

As its predominantly a media player, a stack of file formats are supported, including 3GP, ASF, AVI, MP4, WMV, FLV and MKV for video, while audio is catered for with support for MP3, AAC, AC-3, AMR, FLAC, WMA, WAV and OGG.

There's also Samsung's proprietary communication service; the highly amusing, when read out aloud in the UK, ChatOn. And Samsung Kies is layered on the Android OS, while the company's AllShare and SmartView (remote control for a compatible Sammy TV) are also both present.

A gyroscope, accelerometer and digital compass all offer aid for motion-controlled games and applications, while a microSD card slot allows you to expand the in-built memory by up to an additional 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S WiFi 4.2 is 124.1 x 66.1 x 8.9mm and weighs only 118g. Its Li-ion 1500mAh battery is not massive, but without phone or network capabilities to drive, it should prove ample.

There's no word yet on when it's due to hit the UK or price, but we'll update you as soon as we find out.