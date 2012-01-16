Samsung folds Bada into open-source Tizen Project

Samsung is merging its Bada mobile phone operating system with the Tizen Project, an open-source Linux Foundation software platform, aimed at a broad range of devices, including smartphones. "We have an effort that will merge Bada and Tizen", Tae-Jin Kang, senior VP of Samsung's Contents Planning Team, told Forbes at CES 2012.

The Tizen Project incorporates MeeGo code, announced very soon after the launch of the Nokia N9, the first MeeGo device, and is backed by both Samsung and Intel.

Earlier speculation as to Samsung's interest in the open-source project now looks clearer, as Tizen can be used on both smartphones and smart TVs. When asked if Tizen would be used on non-phone devices, Kang responded: "We [Samsung] haven't ruled that out."

With the Wave 3 launched at IFA in September 2011, it’s unlikely that we'll see the fruits of the Bada-Tizen coupling any time soon, however Kang is reported to have said that Tizen will find its way into "at least one or two" Samsung devices in 2012 - potentially the Wave 4.

Kang also confirmed that "Tizen will not become Samsung's main operating platform anytime soon", so you can rest assured that there will be plenty more quality Android handsets from the company. We expect to get all the Samsung Galaxy SIII details at Mobile World Congress in February 2012.

Moving Bada into Tizen means that existing developers for Bada will be able to code for Tizen and Samsung apps will be able to move over to the new platform. By developing on another platform, it also means that Samsung has the security of not being entirely dependent on Google or Microsoft for smartphone software, whilst continuing to expand its developer base.