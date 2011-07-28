Samsung Teletext Holidays app takes us back to the 90s

In 1992 Pocket-lint and Mrs Pocket-lint had a week in the Algarve, 4-star, half-board, flights with BA and all transfers and taxes included for just £4.50 after booking with Teletext Holidays.

And whilst that story is not actually true, it is a fact that before the Internet came along and disrupted modern society, Teletext was the one stop shop for cheap holiday deals.

Fast forward to 2011 and Teletext is hoping that, once again, you'll stare transfixed at your telly-box, looking for a good holiday deal after Samsung announced that Teletext Holidays is the latest app to join its Smart TV revolution.

The app will give wannabe holiday-makers, "a glimpse of what the future of choosing holidays will look like" by providing video guides as well as a portal to book the deals that take your fancy.

Victoria Sanders, Teletext Holidays managing director, said: "Searching for holidays on the television is what our brand is famous for so the partnership with Samsung Smart TV is an exciting new direction for us.

"This is a first for the travel industry and I believe it has the potential to transform the holiday search process. We’ve invested in creating an App which is simple, inspiring and practical to use."

The Teletext Holidays app is live now and will work on all Smart TV enabled TVs and Blu-ray players.