  Samsung keeps it in the family for Apple Smart Cover rip-off

Whilst the Samsung and Apple legal battle rumbles on (you show me yours, I'll show you mine) there has been an unexpected and somewhat murky twist in the "copyist" wars.

Whilst we all know that the Far East is awash with counterfeit and rip-off tech products, those products don't usually get the official manufacturers' stamps of approval.

But that's what seemingly has happened to the Anymode Smart Case - a less than subtle copy of Apple's iPad 2 Smart Cover for the Galazy Tab 10.1 - which got official Sammy recognition with a "Designed for Samsung Mobile" label. And just one that the company stuck on itself, the real-deal apparently, with the accessory also said to be available in Samsung A/ S stores in Korea.

So how did such an obvious knock-off get the quality seal? Well, a bit of digging from 9to5Mac and The Asian Economy has revealed that Sang-yong Kim, the Anymode CEO, was "born in Samsung family" and is the nephew of Samsung chairman Kun-Hee Lee.

Oh dear. That's not gonna go down well at the Cupertino coffee meeting.

Samsung has gone of the defence though, issuing a statement that reads:

"As a general practice, Samsung Electronics reviews and approves all accessories produced by partners before they are given the 'Designed for Samsung Mobile' mark. In this case, approval was not given to Anymode for the accessory to feature this official designation. We are working with Anymode to address this oversight and the product has already been removed from the Anymode sales website. The product has not been sold."

But we feel the damage might have already been done. Apple's lawyers don't usually miss a trick.