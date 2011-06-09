  Samsung hoping to help Alice Pyne meet Take That and tick one more off her bucket list

Fifteen-year-old Alice Pyne has become a Twitter phenomenon after wishing to trend on the social networking site as part of her "bucket list". Her hash tag #alicebucketlist is currently number four in Worldwide trends.

In addition, her wish to meet Take That looks like it will also be fulfilled, with Samsung UK - the band's tour sponsor - tweeting: "Thanks for bringing #alicebucketlist to our attention. We have spoken to Take That management, who will hopefully have good news soon".

However, this isn't something that just anybody can go ahead and do. Alice Pyne is a very brave girl with terminal cancer, and her bucket list has been created not just for things that she wants to achieve before she dies, but also to request help for other treatable sufferers of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. And, to that end, one of the items at the top of her list is "To make everyone sign up to be a bone marrow donor".

Other things on the list include, "To have a private cinema party for me and my BFFs", and "To have a purple Apple ipad but I'm not really allowed to put that on here and mum is trying to borrow one". So, if you can help out with either of these, or know anybody who can, let Alice know via her blog: alicepyne.blogspot.com.

And do keep the message trending as, at the very least, it may help those who are slightly more fortunate than Alice herself: "I'm excited about the things I am going to be doing, but the biggest thing has to be all the people who are joining bone marrow donation schemes because of me."